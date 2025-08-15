First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of First American Financial worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

