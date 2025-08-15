First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,988,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

