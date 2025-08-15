Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,099 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.67% of Five9 worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,605.04. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 385,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,712.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,566 shares of company stock worth $931,354. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $25.14 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

