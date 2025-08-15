Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

