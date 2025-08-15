Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

