Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $5,473,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIN opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

