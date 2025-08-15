Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $67,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

