Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:GIL opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $3,744,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 246,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 147,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $4,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

