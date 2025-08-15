Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

