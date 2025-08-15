Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Financial Review

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WD-40 and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grove Collaborative 0 1 1 0 2.50

WD-40 presently has a consensus target price of $290.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

WD-40 has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WD-40 and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 14.13% 31.23% 16.49% Grove Collaborative -11.41% -6,372.67% -21.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and Grove Collaborative”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $590.56 million 5.10 $69.64 million $6.35 35.06 Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.29 -$27.42 million ($0.58) -2.54

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WD-40 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WD-40 beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

