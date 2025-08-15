Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HAS opened at $80.55 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

