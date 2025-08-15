Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1,400.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.26.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE H opened at $143.19 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt bought 996,587 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,084.60. The trade was a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $870,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

