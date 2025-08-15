ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.42% of ICU Medical worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $640,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308. The trade was a 45.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $83,352.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,767.84. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044 shares of company stock worth $2,783,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 0.88. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

