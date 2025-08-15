ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Up 0.8%

ING Group stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

