Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

