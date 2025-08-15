iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IOO stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

