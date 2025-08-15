Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Jackson Financial worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.1%

JXN stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

