Kooman & Associates Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

