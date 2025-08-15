Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $61,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

