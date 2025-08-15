MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.21% of MAG Silver worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.69. MAG Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

