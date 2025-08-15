Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,651,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $151.96 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.40 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.