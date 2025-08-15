Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $496,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239,917 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 583,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 221,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

