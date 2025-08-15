Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $514,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

AVTR stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Avantor’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

