Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $563,000 Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TKO Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,469 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after acquiring an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 851,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $191.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

