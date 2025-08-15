Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 70.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

