Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,325,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,445,000 after acquiring an additional 406,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,314,000 after acquiring an additional 611,462 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,914,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,619 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,714,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -395.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXTR

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 233,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,242. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 612,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,946.91. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,450 shares of company stock worth $1,937,024. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.