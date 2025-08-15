Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,016 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,705. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,500. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,405. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

