Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,447 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 140,784 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9,467.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

