Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,096 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 156.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OFG opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OFG
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Read More
