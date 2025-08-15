Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 381 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,301,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,151.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 152,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

