Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 443 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,982,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,089,000 after buying an additional 197,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $172.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

