Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,493 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OWL stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 218.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

