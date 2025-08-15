Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 481 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 529.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,251 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,357 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.31 per share, for a total transaction of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,558.08. This trade represents a 39.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

