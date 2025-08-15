Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 648 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Woodward alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Woodward Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WWD stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,117 shares in the company, valued at $15,791,809.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,296 shares of company stock worth $8,711,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.