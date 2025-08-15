Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Maximus worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maximus by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.