Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 938,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,631,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,676,000 after buying an additional 73,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1%

MMSI opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $206,537.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,356.01. This represents a 15.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,983. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.