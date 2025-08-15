Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) vs. Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Head to Head Comparison

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) and Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Infrastructure has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and Metallurgical Corp. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Infrastructure 13.33% 27.93% 11.18% Metallurgical Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.06 $257.46 million $9.20 30.67 Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion N/A $938.36 million $0.73 5.29

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and Metallurgical Corp. of China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Infrastructure. Metallurgical Corp. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Infrastructure and Metallurgical Corp. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $355.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than Metallurgical Corp. of China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Metallurgical Corp. of China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

