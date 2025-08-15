Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 141 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 374,800 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGYS stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

