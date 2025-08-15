Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of iRobot worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2,194.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in iRobot by 2,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. iRobot Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 296.63%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Corporation will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

