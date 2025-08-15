Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 236 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

SHOP opened at $144.27 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

