Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 566 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 327.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.3%

WBS stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,145 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

