Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 749.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Encompass Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

