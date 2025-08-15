Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 950,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Repay by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 782,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 350,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 720,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 265,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $547.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

