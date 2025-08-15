Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $227,000 Stock Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $69,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in BioNTech by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $14,091,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

