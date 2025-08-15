Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 157 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Novartis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

