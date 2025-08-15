Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 517.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 27.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.75.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $280,745.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,952.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total value of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,733,908.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSW opened at $267.47 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $241.99 and a one year high of $436.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.91.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

