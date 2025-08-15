Montis Financial LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montis Financial LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.