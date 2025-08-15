National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:GDI FY2025 Earnings

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Sunday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$26.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$25.45 and a 1 year high of C$41.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

See Also

