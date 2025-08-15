National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 120.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 547.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

