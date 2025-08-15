National Bank of Canada FI Buys 28,305 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dayforce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,196,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter worth $731,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter worth $486,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.